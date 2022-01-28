Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.75.

SPOT opened at $171.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.93 and a 200 day moving average of $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

