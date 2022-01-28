Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,124 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Twitter stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.