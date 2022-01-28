Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

SPB stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.