Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 92,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

