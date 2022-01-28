Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

GPI opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.30 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

