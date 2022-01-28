Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,918 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

