Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

