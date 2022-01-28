Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 119,044 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 119,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,994,000 after acquiring an additional 71,104 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

