Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 612 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

