Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VGII traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

