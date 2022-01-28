Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

