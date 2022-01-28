Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.34.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

