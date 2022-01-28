Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:V traded up $18.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.18. 928,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.34.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Visa by 80.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $200,803,000 after acquiring an additional 387,444 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

