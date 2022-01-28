Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $206.15, but opened at $215.24. Visa shares last traded at $217.62, with a volume of 210,221 shares.

The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $222.34. The company has a market cap of $420.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.