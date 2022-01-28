Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,383,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,623. The company has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

