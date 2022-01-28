Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,034,855 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

