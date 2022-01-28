Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 311 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 311 target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

