Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Get Vtex alerts:

VTEX opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.