W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 930.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,767,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.