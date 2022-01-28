W.W. Grainger, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $23.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
GWW stock opened at $481.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.
In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
