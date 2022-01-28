Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of WKCMF stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 328. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

