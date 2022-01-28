Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €161.00 ($182.95) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.36 ($185.64).

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €2.40 ($2.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €129.55 ($147.22). 163,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

