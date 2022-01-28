Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €130.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.47 ($132.35).

PUM opened at €92.54 ($105.16) on Monday. Puma has a 12-month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.94. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

