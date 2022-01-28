Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

