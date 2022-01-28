Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $500.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.