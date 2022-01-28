Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Watsco stock opened at $271.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.