WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Shares Up 1.6%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

