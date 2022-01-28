WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

