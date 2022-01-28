WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.01. The company has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

