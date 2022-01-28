WealthShield Partners LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.87.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

