WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after buying an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.43 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.