WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

