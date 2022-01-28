Weatherford International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $30.35 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $240,465,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $30,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

