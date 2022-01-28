Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $802.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.