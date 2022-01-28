Wedbush Weighs in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

