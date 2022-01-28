Weik Capital Management Has $3.65 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weik Capital Management reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a market cap of $243.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

