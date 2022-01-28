Weik Capital Management Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.