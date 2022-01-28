Weik Capital Management Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 2.1% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

NYSE:MHK opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

