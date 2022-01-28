West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of WTBA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $486.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

