West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in January

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 7,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

