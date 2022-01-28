Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 113,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

