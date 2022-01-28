Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2,395.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $107.03 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

