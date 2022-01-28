Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($50.86) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.57) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($50.92).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,997 ($40.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,984.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.64), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($247,234.32).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

