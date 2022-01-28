Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($50.86) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.57) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($50.92).
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,997 ($40.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,984.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
