White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Holdings Lifted by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 3.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,072,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,469,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:WTM traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.08. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,020.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

