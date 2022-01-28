White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,013.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,020.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

