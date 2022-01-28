Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.08. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7,539 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
