Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.08. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7,539 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

