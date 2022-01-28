Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.15. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 19,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $211.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

