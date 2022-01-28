Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $14.38 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 362,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $121,767,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,779,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,294,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

