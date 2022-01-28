Wintrust Investments LLC Has $44.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.07. 43,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,374. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.