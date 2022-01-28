Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,196 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,562. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.